43 state legislators send letter to Virginia Employment Commission calling for unemployment system overhaul and reform

Citing increased demands due to the pandemic-related job crisis, state lawmakers say the VEC is often "inaccessible" and lacks communication and support for workers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia delegates and state senators say they've received so many complaints from unemployed constituents, and they're calling for an overhaul of Virginia's unemployment system.

In a letter to the Virginia Employment Commission, 43 state lawmakers said the VEC is often inaccessible, lacking communication, follow-up, and transparency.

The legislators also said the unemployment system is outdated and requires "modernization."

VEC spokesperson Joyce Fogg said the commission received the letter this morning and is working on a response.

“I’m not in a position to try and address specific issues raised in the letter before we’ve had a chance to review it and respond back to those who have sent it to us," Fogg said.

Since January 2020, VEC has received more than a million initial unemployment claims from out-of-work Virginians. That's more than the last 5-and-a-half years combined.

Fogg said the VEC continues to add staff to help answers calls, respond to workers, and process claims.

In the letter, lawmakers said the “current unemployment system cannot be sustained in this rapidly changing climate with historic levels of unemployment. The system penalizes workers for being out of a job through no fault of their own.”

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler signed the letter, which says lawmakers want to work with VEC to identify problems and address them with legislation, additional funding or staffing, or a full review.