Northam: 70% of Virginia adults have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

The state reached the milestone two weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's July 4 goal.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam shared the news Monday morning that 70 percent of Virginia's adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes 15 months after the beginning of the pandemic, and two weeks before President Joe Biden's goal of having 70 percent of American's vaccinated by July 4.

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us."

Northam celebrated the achievement alongside state public health officials Monday morning at Hope Pharmacy, a small, minority, woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond.

As the number of people vaccinated is going up, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are trending down.

The seven-day average of deaths in January was around 83. On June 1, that number had dropped to seven. Hospitalizations were averaging at around 2,600 at that time, and have since dropped to 500.

“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver.