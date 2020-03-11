70 Virginia Beach inmates, 10 deputies test positive for COVID-19

Out of 1,110 inmates, 70 tested positive. Of the VBSO's 500 staff members, 10 deputies also tesed positive. The tests were conducted from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office released the results of coronavirus tests that the office conducted for its inmates, deputies, civilians and contractors.

These tests were administered from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Out of 1,110 inmates, 70 of them tested positive, which is 6% of the city's inmate population. Additionally, 10 deputies also tested positive, which adds up to 2% of the sheriff's office staff.

Medical staff has been notified about the inmates who have tested positive. They have been placed in quarantine and are being given necessary medical care. They've also been given the opportunity to notify friends and family members.

VBSO will be following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health, which will be to retest everyone starting next week.

No inmates have been hospitalized due to the virus.