80 long-term care facilities across Georgia have COVID-19 outbreaks

According to the Department of Public Health, the number of cases are as high as 62 at a Dougherty County facility.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Friday that COVID-19 has been reported at 80 long-term care facilities across the state as of April 8.



This is according to a report provided by Gov. Brian Kemp's office on Friday evening and represents an increase from the 47 facilities reported one week ago.



According to the report, the number of cases varies from as many as 62 cases at one facility in Dougherty County to a number of facilities across the state with only one case.



The report does not separate cases between patients and staff.

According to the governor's office, the data presented is contingent on what has been provided and verified by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

It is possible that a facility has reported different numbers to other entities, but if it has not been verified by the state Department of Public Health, it will not be included in the weekly report.

Use the controls above to zoom into the list.

The report, is, according to Kemp's office, subject to change.

Gov. Kemp has deployed the Georgia National Guard to long-term care facilities around the state to assist in cleaning long-term living facilities across the state as part of Georgia's response to the coronavirus response.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.