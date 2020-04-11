80 test positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Beach Jail

More than 1,500 Virginia Beach inmates, staff and contractors were tested at the Virginia Beach Sherriff's office.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office announced 80 COVID-19 cases at its jail.

The sheriff's office tested 1,521 people associated with the jail from October 28-30, including inmates, contractors and civilians.

The results show 10 deputies and 70 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Georgia resident Anita Jones, whose family member was one of the inmates who tested positive, talked to 13News Now about the situation.

“I’ll jump in my car and I’m coming down there," Jones said.

She lives in Atlanta, Georgia and her brother called her Tuesday morning about his positive COVID-19 test result.

“He said, 'They brought me a letter saying I’ve been tested positive for the COVID-19, and how did I test positive? I’ve been incarcerated for 3 years.' So they told him maybe one of the guards brought it in. They don’t know," Jones explained.

In a press release, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's office said the 70 inmates who tested positive make up about 6% of the jail's total inmates.

“I want him to get some medical attention. Some professional medical attention. Because we just lost a family member two weeks ago with the covid-19," said Jones.

Amid the new positive cases. the sheriff's office enforced cleaning protocols and safety measures.

The office has banned non-employees and volunteers from coming in to the correctional center.

Deputies have also stopped transferring inmates to the courthouse, so court appearances will be done by video.

The inmates who tested positive are in quarantine and medical care is available to them.