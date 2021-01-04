VDH: More than 90% of nursing home residents vaccinated, but 1 in 3 employees don't want vaccine

A March 2021 survey of long-term care facilities in Virginia shows most residents have gotten their shots - but salaried employees aren't as interested.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health said more than 90% of residents in nursing homes and senior care centers have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, 35% of long-term care facility employees and staff members said they're not interested in getting the same vaccine.

VDH surveyed nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other senior centers in March to see how many people had been vaccinated.

About 57% of long-term care facilities responded to the survey, which closed in mid-March.

At that time, 83.5% of LTCF residents were fully vaccinated, 7.1% of residents were waiting on a second shot, 3.5% of residents said they hoped to receive a vaccine soon and 7.1% said they did not want a vaccination.

Among payroll employees in long-term care facilities, 58.7% of workers had been fully vaccinated and 7.2% were waiting on a second dose.

Keith Hare, President and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association - Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said he's delighted that nine in 10 residents have decided to get the vaccine.

“We’re absolutely thrilled, and again, we believe the number is growing higher every day," he said.

As a result, coronavirus cases and outbreaks are decreasing in nursing homes in Virginia and across the country.

“I don’t want to be too dramatic about it, but the cases have declined just so significantly," Hare said. "Cases across the country in nursing homes have dropped 96 percent since the vaccinations have begun.”

As of April 1, VDH reports about 30 outbreaks in long-term care facilities over the month of March, which would be the lowest number of any month since the start of the pandemic.

Hare said he believes many vaccine-hesitant workers in senior centers will change their minds about getting vaccinated after talking with coworkers who received shots.

“Yes, they’re caregivers and they’re absolutely wonderful people, but they’re part of the general public and they have hesitancy just like the general public does," Hare said. "[Give] them some grace - those individuals - to get used to seeing the effectiveness of the vaccine is a reasonable thing.”

VDH surveyed a third group of people - contractors and non-payroll employees who provide services at senior centers. They were much more likely to accept vaccinations than salaried staff members.

More than 88% of the contractors surveyed had received a COVID-19 vaccination, and 10% said they were not interested in getting a shot.

“Making the vaccine available for [contractors as part of Phase 1A] was critical and we’re very grateful to hear the uptake in vaccine acceptance was so high with those individuals," Hare said.