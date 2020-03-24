90-year-old woman who battled coronavirus goes home from hospital

Geneva Wood, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, went home Tuesday after learning she was clear of the virus.

A 90-year-old woman who battled coronavirus (COVID-19) went home Tuesday after her final test came back negative.

Geneva Wood left the hospital and is with family. Photos showed Wood being wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair and waving from her walker when she arrived home.

Wood was living at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland after a stroke when she got sick. Wood originally developed pneumonia on Feb. 18, but a coronavirus diagnosis didn’t come until later.

When Wood learned she had COVID-19, her daughter Cami Neidigh said Wood’s lungs were filling with fluid and doctors at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle didn’t think she would last 24 hours.

However, after Wood’s family gave her their final goodbyes, Wood started improving. Last week her COVID-19 test came back negative, although she was still symptomatic.

After a series of tests, her last one came back negative, and doctors declared her “officially ‘coronavirus free,’” according to her granddaughter-in-law Kate Neidigh.