A call you can trust: Contract tracers need people to respond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The phone call from the health department may seem to come out of nowhere, but it means you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The contact tracer on the other end of the line hopes people will respond. In many cases, the Caller ID will read, "VDH Covid Team."

Lisa Engle, an epidemiologist with the Chesapeake Health Department, said a person should know the call is legitimate based on the questions that the tracer asks and doesn't ask.

"They will verify your name, your date of birth, and your address," said Engle. "They're not going to ask your salary, they're not going to ask you anything financial-wise. We don't need to know anything financial."

But they do need to know where you work, who you've been around, and whether you're experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The idea behind contact tracing is to help slow the spread of the virus. Once a person is identified as having been exposed to someone who has come down with the illness, that person can quarantine for a period of time.

Engle said it's a process that's been used for decades to control a number of illnesses. People shouldn't fear the process; the contact tracer will give their name and health department they represent.

"When in doubt, if at all -- we will not be offended -- just say, 'Can I have your name and number? I really want to verify that this is you.' I promise I'll call you right back, because it's very important that we talk to you."

Contact tracers are trained to protect your privacy and go after the information they need that can stop a potential spread.