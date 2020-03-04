After ignoring warnings, Israeli ultra-Orthodox hit by virus

One expert estimated that nearly 40 percent of the city's population might already have been infected.

BNEI BRAK, Israel — After ignoring weeks of pleas to avoid large gatherings and to stay at home, Israel’s insular ultra-Orthodox community is suffering disproportionately from the coronavirus outbreak.

Bnei Brak, a religious city in central Israel, has emerged as the worst hot spot of infections and the ultra-Orthodox health minister has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The city has become a lightning rod for anger by some secular Israelis who allege Haredi communities are undermining national efforts to contain the virus.