After ignoring warnings, Israeli ultra-Orthodox hit by virus

One expert estimated that nearly 40 percent of the city's population might already have been infected.

BNEI BRAK, Israel — After ignoring weeks of pleas to avoid large gatherings and to stay at home, Israel’s insular ultra-Orthodox community is suffering disproportionately from the coronavirus outbreak. 

Bnei Brak, a religious city in central Israel, has emerged as the worst hot spot of infections and the ultra-Orthodox health minister has been confirmed to have COVID-19. 

Credit: AP
File - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Ultra Orthodox Jews gather during a protest against government's measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

The city has become a lightning rod for anger by some secular Israelis who allege Haredi communities are undermining national efforts to contain the virus. 

The outbreak also has threatened to upend deep-seated customs in the religious world.

