'A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges

LOS ANGELES — Four months, 3 million confirmed infections, and over 130,000 deaths into the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites and going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis.
Some sites are running out of kits as testing is ramped up.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has hit 3 million, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. But U.S. health officials say the real number of infections is probably 10 times higher, or close to 10% of the population.