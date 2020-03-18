Americans spreading cheer with Christmas lights during coronavirus pandemic

It's turning into a viral trend on social media.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — You've heard of Christmas in July -- but how about in March?

It seems a growing number of Americans simply can't wait until the holidays to deck the halls because, let's face it -- coronavirus has us all a bit down in the dumps.

So, why not?

It turns out, for some, it really was as easy as flipping a switch.

"World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on," April Watkins posted on Twitter.

"Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on," Nadine wrote.

"I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine."

"My Christmas lights are back on, cause this is what I need right now," Pam Swan posted.

And they all may be on to something.

"It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness," psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY.

One twitter user may have put it best when reacting to the trend. He said "We all need some happiness right now."

