An increase of COVID-19 testing, and days to get results in Hampton Roads

Some Hampton Roads testing centers are seeing more people and it's causing a backlog at some laboratories.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads' urgent care clinics and health departments are busier than ever.

“Probably in the last couple of weeks. I don’t know if I have that exact number, but we are seeing anywhere from around 900 to 1,000 patients a day across all of our 13 clinics," said Velocity Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tiffany Sibley.

Sibley expressed the increase of patients creates a delay in the number of days of getting results. Sibley mentioned the number of days for a test result reverted back to when the pandemic first started.

“It’s somewhere between five and seven days," said Sibley.

Barbara Ingram explained Velocity Urgent Care in Virginia Beach was the only place she could get a COVID-19 test. She needed to get the test before she was able to have surgery.

“I had to get it today because everybody else is backed up. Like, five days backed up," said Ingram.

The Chesapeake Health Department’s staff explained the result times are based on the lab resources.

“So typically we can get things back as soon as 24 to 48 hours for positive tests and as soon as we get a positive we will call that person we do not wait," said Chesapeake Health Department Public Relations spokesperson Kimi Stevens.

Dr. Sibley also spoke about the accuracy of getting a COVID-19 test done by a nurse or self-testing.

“It can be done very quickly but if also has to be done very well and accurately and sometimes a patient may not know how far back to put a swab in or in what direction. So there are some things there require a little bit of skill and technique to do," said Sibley.