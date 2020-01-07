Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg

A total of 110 people were involved in a survival course where the virus spread. So far, 82 students and 8 instructors have tested positive for COVID-19.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.

Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape.

