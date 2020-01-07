x
Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg

A total of 110 people were involved in a survival course where the virus spread. So far, 82 students and 8 instructors have tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: AP
In this April 17, 2020 photo, a U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 347th Quartermaster Company sews together a cloth face mask at Fort Bragg, N.C. Parachute riggers are constructing PPE, while continuing to support Fort Bragg's ongoing Airborne operations. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg. 

Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. 

She said a total of 110 people were involved in the course, and 82 students and 8 instructors had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Burton said everyone who participated has now been quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the others.  

