Is the pandemic almost over? Virginia Beach Health District director weighs in

A Virginia Beach health leader said we’re nearing the end of the pandemic, but COVID-19 itself isn’t going away.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many communities across the country are removing their masks following new CDC recommendations.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the Virginia Beach Health District director, said case numbers are starting to drop in Hampton Roads.

“All of the great work that all of us did over the past couple of years worked to help bring down that virus activity,” she said.

Pedati credits the COVID-19 vaccine in helping the infection level reach this point. She said the area is nearing the end of the "pandemic," but COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere, as doctors start to see more seasonal activity.

“Now, COVID-19 is not the same as these viruses but increasingly, we’re starting to see it behave like some of those seasonal respiratory viruses,” she said.

Health leaders won’t tell you to ditch your masks entirely.

“Masks are a great tool," she said. "They’re something that we’ll continue to recommend depending on the activity and the viruses that we see.”

Pedati said there’s no real end date for the pandemic, but in order to put it behind us, it's important to make sure everyone in the community is fully vaccinated.