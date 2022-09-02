Those free at-home COVID-19 test kits might expire sooner than you think

A woman reached out to 13News Now about her concerns. She said the tests she received from the government only last five months before expiring.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the past few weeks, millions of Americans received at-home COVID tests from the government. The kits are a good tool to help slow the spread of COVID, but people need to be careful about how long they wait to use them.

“I said, 'OK, we got our COVID tests. We are ready,'” explained Virginia Beach resident Judy Jackson.

Jackson said she got her tests just a few weeks ago, but when she opened the box one thing caught her eye.

“I noticed that they expire June 30th, 2022, and I said, 'Boy, that’s not a very long time.'”

Jackson only has a few months to use the at-home COVID-19 tests. She calls it a false sense of security because the tests can’t be used this summer or fall.

“I thought it would last at least a year. At least a year. I had no idea that it was only going to last for just five months,” Jackson said.

Hampton Roads health leaders say an expired test won’t hurt you but Chesapeake’s Public Health Emergency Manager, Jerry Tucker, said it could lead to a false result.

“When in doubt, stick to the expiration date unless you’ve been given some type of confirmation from the FDA or your health care provider or health department that you can use it past that date,” he said.

Tucker said the expiration date is needed because of the ingredients in the at-home COVID test.

“The reagent fluid that comes with it and antibody strip rather that comes with the rest. Those two things will have a shelf life and will drive the expiration,” he said.

For those who have tests expiring soon. Tucker said to be sure to use them or pass them on to a friend

Tucker said there is a chance that at-home COVID-19 expiration dates could be extended by the Food and Drug Administration. He said the company making the tests must prove the tests have the same accuracy after the expiration date.