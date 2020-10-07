At least 20 firefighters in York County test positive for COVID-19

Nearly a third of York County Fire & Life Safety's staff has either tested positive for COVID-19, been quarantined or have been exposed to the virus.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The president of a first responders union on the Peninsula says several issues have led to a wave of COVID-19 cases within the York County Fire & Life Safety division.

Don Dinse, president of the union representing York County, City of Williamsburg, City of Poquoson, James City County professional firefighters, paramedics and 911 Dispatchers, says at least 20 firefighters with that fire department have all tested positive for coronavirus over the last few weeks.

Dinse reports that no less than 35 personnel have been quarantined and 40 others have been exposed. Almost a third of the entire staff has been impacted by the virus in some shape or form.

The union president thinks two factors are to blame for the virus's spread: close contact and longer work hours.

"We spend 24 hours in the firehouse. The beds are next to each other in most cases, sharing everything for 24 hour periods and some cases longer," Dinse explained. "As the numbers go up and the quarantine numbers go up, so now a 24-hour shift becomes a 48-hour shift. So, you can see how the numbers are going to escalate as this continues because the time together is gonna be greater and the exposures will be greater."

There's also the issue of testing. Dinse noted that these first responders are starting to encounter longer wait times for their test results.

"Testing is a big problem. We have members being tested and waiting 4-5 days to get their test results. How many exposures from that are occurring?" Dinse asked. "We need to have results within hours. We are not being placed as a priority in the department of health of Virginia. We are not. And we need to be there."

He also pointed to other public safety agencies and their resistance towards releasing their caseloads to the public. He suggests that people would be hesitant to dial 911 if they knew the virus was spreading within those agencies.

"Some departments are hiding behind a screen not letting their public know throughout Virginia, just how many firefighters they have infected with COVID and I believe that’s morally wrong," Dinse said. "Some of the thought would be the public would be less likely to dial 911 to request our assistance for help if they thought the person responding to that call will be COVID positive. They’ve gotta trust in us, we have the people, we’re taking all the precautions."

Dinse believes as Virginia continues forward in its reopening plan, emergency teams will see even more spikes in cases.