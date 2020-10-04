BAE Systems Norfolk confirms contractor at shipyard dies of COVID-19 complications

The contractor last worked at the shipyard on March 26 aboard the USS Bulkeley.

NORFOLK, Va. — BAE Systems Norfolk confirmed that a government contractor has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The contractor last worked at the shipyard on March 26 aboard the USS Bulkeley, said Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair, in a letter written to employees.

Earlier in the week, two other people at the shipyard tested positive for coronavirus.

One person was a TECNICO subcontractor and the other is a government civilian from MARMC.

Officials said four other people are being monitored for potential exposure to the virus, Thomas said in the letter.

One of the individuals worked aboard the USS Bulkeley. Another person worked on the USS Gettysburg.

The third person worked on the USS Jason Dunham. The other person split time between the USS Vicksburg and Jason Dunham.

All four individuals are quarantining at home awaiting test results.