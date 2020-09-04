Ban on utility service disconnections extended to June 14

Water, electricity, sewer and gas utility services won't be shut off for another two months, even if you haven't paid your bills.

RICHMOND, Va. — The State Corporation Commission is extending the ban on utility service disconnections.

Customers who are at risk of having their water, sewer, gas or electricity services cut off because of unpaid bills won't have those utilities disconnected through June 14.

Initially, the end date for the ban was May 15, but officials sought an extension as the spread of COVID-19 continues. The date could change depending on how the pandemic progresses in the state.

Although service disconnections are suspended for the time being, customers will still owe money on their unpaid bills.