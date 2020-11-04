Be Aware: Some bleach products will not disinfect against coronavirus

Even though the bottle says it's bleach, don't assume it can kill germs.

You use that bottle of bleach under the sink to disinfect just about everything.

As families put more emphasis on disinfecting during the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to know what certain products can and cannot do.

A WFMY News 2 viewer reached out to ask whether a certain type of bleach could kill coronavirus. They said they heard it couldn't.

The product is Clorox Splash-less Bleach.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the company to ask.

In a written statement, a company spokesperson said: "Clorox sells several bleach products—some are labeled as disinfectants and others are not. Splash-less Bleach is not labeled as a registered disinfectant. It was developed in direct response to consumer comments about bleach splashing when poured into washing machine dispensers. To address this, Clorox developed a Splash-less Bleach formula, which has a higher viscosity to provide a more controlled flow for consumers."

So, while Clorox Splash-less Bleach can whiten your clothes, it's not a registered disinfectant. It's not made to disinfect the way other bleach products are.