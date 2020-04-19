Live Beach Cam 🏖 🎥: Here’s what Jacksonville Beach looks like right now

As Jacksonville leads the country and much of the world in reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on the First Coast. Here's a live shot of the beach.

Here's a live look of what Jacksonville Beach looks like right now.

Mayor Lenny Curry and beaches mayors announced the partial reopening late last week. The beaches are open evenings 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and mornings 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Social distancing rules are still being imposed as are large gatherings. Businesses and public restrooms remain closed.