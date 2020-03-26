Birx tells grandmother's story in social distancing plea

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, took a personal tact as she made her latest plea to the American public.

WASHINGTON — The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, took a personal tact as she made her latest plea to the American public to practice social distancing.

Birx noted Wednesday that her grandmother Leah lived with a lifetime of guilt, because she caught the flu at school and, in turn, infected her mother.

Leah’s mother, who had just given birth, died — one of an estimated 50 million worldwide who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic.