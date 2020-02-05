Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute health care workers over DC

It was part of the America Strong salute to health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — As part of a multi-city salute to front line health care workers battling the coronavirus, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the aviation demonstration units for the Navy and Air Force, have been conducting fly over demonstrations.

D.C. was among the second wave of cities to host a flyover Saturday, along with Baltimore and Atlanta. Last week, the teams flew over Philadelphia and New York.

"We're excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong," Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations said in a press release. "This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail."

Many in the District took to social media to capture the spectacle of the America Strong salute. For those of you unable to see it for yourself, or if the 20-minute air show was just too brief, you can relive the experience below:

