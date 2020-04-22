Bon Secours hospitals to use plasma from recovered patients to treat COVID-19

Hospital workers said local donors will be the key to this potentially life-saving program.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bon Secours Hampton Roads said Wednesday that the hospital system will join the FDA's Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

What does that mean? Local Bon Secours branches will collect blood donations from people who have already recovered from coronavirus, and use plasma taken from that blood to help treat their sickest COVID-19 patients.

Donors can give through the American Red Cross or other blood donation centers approved by Bon Secours, but they need to have been symptom-free for at least 28 days for their plasma to qualify.

A statement released by Bon Secours said the treatment is experimental, so the Mayo Clinic is leading the program - but in light of how many people are in crisis around the country, the FDA has allowed other registered health care providers to participate.

Dr. Anhtai Nguyen, the chief clinical officer for Bon Secours Hampton Roads, said they are already gearing up to start this treatment for patients who are most at risk of serious or life-threatening complications.

"We have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma," he said. "The key to the success of this program is the donor population."