NSU announces COVID-19 booster requirement for students, staff

The university also changed the return-to-class date from Jan. 13, to Jan. 18, 2022.

Norfolk State University announced Tuesday that all students and staff are required to get a COVID-19 booster shot no later than February 4.

The university said they will share information on how to provide proof of vaccination no later than the beginning of 2022.

They said anyone who already has a vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons is exempt from the requirement and will have ongoing testing.

NSU also said anyone who recently received the initial vaccination and isn't yet eligible for a booster will be required to show proof of a booster at a later date.

