'I'm gonna need it' | First Virginian to get vaccinated gears up for COVID-19 booster shot

NORFOLK, Va. — The first Virginian to get her COVID-19 shot said she’ll be first in line again to get the booster.

On Wednesday, U.S. health officials announced starting September 20th, pending FDA approval, adults who got either the Pfizer or the Moderna shot will need to get a third shot eight months after their second dose.

We were there as Yolanda Dumas became the first Virginian to be vaccinated against COVID-19 back in December.

Just a few days after that first shot, she said she was feeling great.

"I’m feeling wonderful my body feels great. I don’t have any symptoms at all. And the only thing that’s sore on me is my arm from the injection." she said at the time.

Now, nine months later, the Sentara Norfolk General frontline worker said she’s still feeling good and is gearing up for her third shot.

"I said ‘Okay, I’m gonna be the first one."

Because she got her first shot nine months ago and her second 21 days later, she’ll be one of the first ones eligible for the booster next month.

Dumas said she says she can’t wait.

"I’m gonna need it. Everybody’s gonna need it, you know. It’s a good choice, you know, because we’re trying to get these levels down. People is getting sick by the day, even kids, you know, everybody needs to be vaccinated."

Although the announcement of the booster is recent, she said she isn't surprised.

"I knew it was coming because I watch the news all the time."

She said working in the hospital, she’s seen the recent influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

"It’s just more and more cases of COVID, just more and more, considered from last time."

As for the people who haven’t even gotten their first shot, Dumas has a message for them.



"To the people that haven’t gotten vaccinated at all, I will pray on them and hope that they do get it."

Pending FDA approval, this booster shot will be for adults who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and it will be the same shot you got for your first and second doses.