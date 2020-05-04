BP, Amoco gas stations offering 50 cents off per gallon to first responders, health care workers

The discount codes can be claimed from now until April 30.

BP says it is offering 50 cents off per gallon to first responders and health care workers for their next fill-up at a BP or Amoco gas stations.

According to BP, the discount is being offered this month to first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers to thank them for their efforts amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone eligible must verify their community status online through ID.me to obtain the discount.