Here's how many breakthrough COVID-19 cases are in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows unvaccinated Virginians are more than 12 times more likely to get infected from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
Still, the data from a new vaccination status dashboard launched this week serves as a reminder that the vaccines do not offer blanket immunity from COVID-19.
The new COVID-19 dashboard breaks down positive cases by three vaccination statuses: fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated.
“Over 2,800 cases in that particular population [per 100,000 unvaccinated], it’s a dramatic difference what that vaccine can do," Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health said.
Since the beginning of the data set in January, 0.2% of fully vaccinated Virginians developed COVID-19. That's 10,712 of 4,713,872.
However, that data takes into account a period of eight months. Individual weeks, however, have shown a rising number of breakthrough cases in recent weeks.
Exactly two months ago on the week ending on June 26, there were 159 recorded breakthrough cases over that time period.
But during the week ending August 14--the last data set available-- that breakthrough number is up to 1,645 infections.
Darby said one of the reasons behind that is with more people getting vaccinated, there will be a natural progression of breakthrough cases.
“There are a lot more people vaccinated now than there were a couple months ago when Alpha [variant] was circulating. Just by the nature of having more people vaccinated, we can expect to see that upward trend over time," Dr. Darby said.
When determining the prevalence of COVID-19 breakthrough cases in local communities, the VDH said it discourages breakthrough cases in comparison to weekly COVID cases for several reasons, according to VDH health officials:
- An increase in vaccine breakthrough cases should be expected every week as more people are now vaccinated and case counts are surging. No vaccine is 100% effective and some cases occur for all vaccine-preventable conditions in those who have received the vaccine.
- As vaccine coverage increases, the proportion of COVID-19 cases expected to be among vaccinated people also increases.
- Vaccine effectiveness is measured by calculating the risk of the disease among vaccinated and unvaccinated people and determining the percentage reduction in risk of disease among vaccinated people relative to unvaccinated people.
- COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. However, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it. Most breakthrough infections are mild and the vaccines are working as they should—they are preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission occurring around the country and as more people are vaccinated, the spread of COVID is reduced. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates.
- Due to the natural time lag that occurs with reporting COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough surveillance data, and the fact that all data on the website is considered preliminary data and subject to changes over time as the data continues to be collected, cleaned, and analyzed, direct comparisons between the number of reported cases in a given week and the number of breakthrough cases in a given week (especially in a recent week, when not all cases may have been reported yet) would not provide an accurate assessment of the rates of vaccine breakthrough observed.