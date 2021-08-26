Here's how many breakthrough COVID-19 cases are in Virginia

A new COVID-19 dashboard launched this week from the VDH, breaking down positive cases by three vaccination statuses.

NORFOLK, Va. — Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows unvaccinated Virginians are more than 12 times more likely to get infected from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Still, the data from a new vaccination status dashboard launched this week serves as a reminder that the vaccines do not offer blanket immunity from COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 dashboard breaks down positive cases by three vaccination statuses: fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated.

“Over 2,800 cases in that particular population [per 100,000 unvaccinated], it’s a dramatic difference what that vaccine can do," Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health said.

Since the beginning of the data set in January, 0.2% of fully vaccinated Virginians developed COVID-19. That's 10,712 of 4,713,872.

However, that data takes into account a period of eight months. Individual weeks, however, have shown a rising number of breakthrough cases in recent weeks.

Exactly two months ago on the week ending on June 26, there were 159 recorded breakthrough cases over that time period.

But during the week ending August 14--the last data set available-- that breakthrough number is up to 1,645 infections.

Darby said one of the reasons behind that is with more people getting vaccinated, there will be a natural progression of breakthrough cases.

“There are a lot more people vaccinated now than there were a couple months ago when Alpha [variant] was circulating. Just by the nature of having more people vaccinated, we can expect to see that upward trend over time," Dr. Darby said.

When determining the prevalence of COVID-19 breakthrough cases in local communities, the VDH said it discourages breakthrough cases in comparison to weekly COVID cases for several reasons, according to VDH health officials: