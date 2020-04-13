Butner, NC inmate dies, 80-plus others infected in his prison complex

More than 80 people, including 22 employees, have been diagnosed with the virus in the prison complex that housed Charles Richard Rootes.

BUTNER, N.C. — A 81-year-old inmate in North Carolina has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Charles Richard Rootes died Saturday after receiving treatment for over two weeks.

He was diagnosed with the virus on March 26 after being taken to a hospital for respiratory failure.

The News & Observer reports more than 80 people, including 22 employees, have been diagnosed with the virus in the prison complex that housed Rootes.

Butner Prison Complex’s medium-security facility, which houses 641 men, currently has more than 40 inmates who have tested positive for the virus.