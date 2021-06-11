CDC awards Virginia over $30 million to address COVID-19 related health disparities

The funding will go to the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

VIRGINIA, USA — In an effort to improve the health in communities that are underserved and adversely affected by COVID, the CDC has awarded Virginia $30,694,661.

The funding is a part of a $2.25 billion investment nationwide that's aiming to " advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The investment is the CDC's largest to date to improve health and equity in the U.S.

There are three goals to this funding, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The first is to reduce COVID-19 related health disparities. Second is to improve and increase testing among populations that are at higher risk or underserved. Finally, the CDC hopes to improve state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacities and services to prevent and control COVID infections.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

Funding is going to health departments in every state, as well as local health departments that have a population of more than two million.

To see the full list of health departments receiving funding, click here.