A greater number of Americans now have COVID-19 antibodies from previous infections: CDC

The 7-day daily average case rate is up more than 20% at a daily average of more than 44,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — New findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives more insight into what previous COVID infections might mean for possible protections against contracting the virus.

Data published Tuesday found that the estimated "seroprevalence" rate for the U.S.-- or the frequency of COVID-19 antibodies sourced specifically from a previous infection-- jumped to an estimated 58% as of this February.

As recently as last December, that number came in at roughly 33%.

“Largest increases observed among teens, 17 and younger. Roughly 75% had developed antibodies from prior infections," Dr. Kristie Clark, co-lead for the COVID-19 Epidemiology & Surveillance Task Force Seroprevalence Team, said.

According to Clark, these are not figures meant to be interpreted as the percentage of Americans who are automatically immune from reinfection. However, Clark said it's a valuable measurement to access and understand what previous infections might mean for future immunity.

“We still do not know how long infection-induced immunity will last, and we can’t know from the study whether the people who tested positive continue to have infection," Clark said during a CDC Telebriefing Tuesday.

However, both local and national health experts are continuing to urge people to still be vaccinated to the highest degree possible.

“Vaccines, even for someone previously infected, ensures that high level of protection," Dr. Lisa Thanjan with the Virginia Dept. of Health said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky began the telebriefing by noting that current COVID trends could be described as "mixed."

Nationally, death rates are down, but admissions and cases are trending slightly upward on a week-to-week basis.