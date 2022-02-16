CDC report: Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant may protect babies after birth

The study found that mothers who get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant could help prevent newborns from being hospitalized with the virus.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said mothers who get a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy could pass that protection onto babies.

The report, which was posted Tuesday, has health experts optimistic.

“If the mother gets vaccinated during pregnancy she's making antibodies against the spike protein and she’s passing those antibodies through the placenta to the new baby and it's protecting them," said Dr. Elizabeth Broderick with the Children's Clinic in Newport News.

Broderick has urged expecting parents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing data on how the virus affects pregnancy.

“We also have very discouraging data the COVID attacks the placenta and damages it and your baby’s oxygen and food supply is compromised. So for both of your safety and I put it that way please roll out and get the COVID vaccine," said Broderick.

Researchers looked at 20 pediatric hospitals across 17 states from July 1, 2021, through Jan. 17. The study focused on pregnant women and their newborns. Doctors are now discussing their findings, saying mothers who get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant may help prevent hospitalizations in infants.

“The study found that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was 61% protective, meaning, that babies less than six months old whose mothers were vaccinated are 61% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman of Grady Health. She was a part of the CDC study.

Researchers also found that 88% of babies admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 were born to mothers not vaccinated before or during pregnancy.

Doctors said it's important to remember the benefits of vaccination to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re a pregnant person and not vaccinated our numbers are going to go back up just go get your vaccine. Any protection right now at this stage in the pandemic is better than none," said Broderick.