CDC stirring up confusion over how coronavirus spreads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is causing some confusion when it comes to how COVID-19 spreads.

It stems from a now-redacted guideline posted on the agency’s official website. On Friday, the CDC posted, “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others...”

But the agency says that was posted in error, reverting back to its original guideline that the virus is spread through droplets, person-to-person.

The distinction is important, and here’s why:

While droplets are passed person-to-person in close contact, an airborne virus can stay in the air longer, essentially having a farther reach when it comes to transmission.

That means if the virus is, in fact, spread through the air, then many social distancing recommendations - like the six feet rule - aren’t as effective as we think.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, addressed the issue at a Tuesday press conference.

“I don’t think we should get caught up in the semantics of how long something can stay in the air. Use this mask, protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community,” said Cohen.

It is worth mentioning, the World Health Organization recently supported the idea that infected aerosol particles can linger in the air for longer than previously thought.