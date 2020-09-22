CDC: No tricks, no treats

The CDC's holiday safety guidelines labeled trick-or-treating a "higher risk" activity.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Trick or treating used to be the one day of the year where kids could be whoever they wanted to be."

Shayla Dickerson is tied to Halloween by occupation, working at the Halloween Spirit pop-up shop in Virginia Beach. For Dickerson, dressing up wasn't about hiding who you are, but rather, expressing it.

"It's not the same experience, it's not the childhood joy that we all experienced," Dickerson said, despite no noticeable downturn in sales at her store thus far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance suggesting that people should avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to the pandemic, as well as other activities it deems "higher risk."

In addition to mobile candy collection, the CDC is warning against crowded haunted houses with lots of screaming, and tractor rides with people outside your family.

One of Tuesday's shoppers, Nancy from Virginia Beach, was there to buy a mask for her 6-year-old grandson.

"Me as a child, it was a big highlight, and I'd like to pass that experience on," she said.

Like everything else in 2020, Halloween will look a bit different. That doesn't necessarily mean the spirit will.