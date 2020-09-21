CDC acknowledges coronavirus often spreads through aerosols

The Centers for Disease Control update their website to reflect what experts have been arguing, that the coronavirus often spreads through aerosols.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their website to acknowledge what experts have been saying, that the coronavirus is often spread through aerosols.

On their website, the CDC says the virus is usually spread when people are in close contact with particles in the air that are "inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs.”

The site now says that, "Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread."

The website previously said the virus was thought to spread mainly between people who are close to each other, within six feet.

Though, the website still says that the virus most commonly spreads between people in close contact with one another, it now acknowledges that it is spread through "respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes."