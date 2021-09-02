'Concerned and disappointed': Charlotte hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients. Doctors say it's preventable

Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health said they are all nearing or at capacity as the vast majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three of Charlotte's largest hospital systems held a joint news conference Thursday to discuss challenges facing health care providers due to the surge in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

The key takeaway from health care experts is hospitals are nearing or at capacity with a growing number of unvaccinated patients.

"Quite frankly, beds are scarce," Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Novant Health, said. "We are running short on resources."

Fletcher said Atrium, Novant and CaroMont have a total of 933 COVID-19 patients in the Charlotte area, all with COVID-19. Of those patients, 22% are in the ICU. The overwhelming majority, 92%, are unvaccinated. Fletcher said 97% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

"The hospitals are backed up," Fletcher said. "Emergency room and other patients trying to receive care, we are very challenged by that."

Fletcher went on to say front-line health care workers are frustrated by what they believe is a preventable surge in hospitalizations. On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 3,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations, just 200 short of the all-time high.

"Concerned and disappointed," Fletcher said. "Concerned about capability. We can make the space, we have the personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Disappointment comes from teams that are weary, they're tired, there's less staff working more hours. [They've] been at this 18 months now, to see it happen when it's preventable ... We are at or nearing capacity at all of our facilities, we're very challenged and we are going to need the community's help."

Health officials said the COVID-19 patients they're seeing are younger and it's particularly heartbreaking because they believe much of it is preventable.

"We are strained," said Dr. Todd Davis with CaroMont Health. "Health care resources, like all other resources, are [strained]. Staff is tired, we're trying to help but we would like the community to start helping themselves, too."

RIGHT NOW - @NovantHealth @AtriumHealth and @CaroMontHealth are holding a joint press conference to discuss COVID in the Charlotte area. They are nearing or at capacity, the vast majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated @wcnc pic.twitter.com/WHaXtO6CfZ — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) September 2, 2021

As we head into Labor Day weekend, health officials are stressing vaccination and masking.

"Wear a mask do what you can to prevent getting sick yourself and potentially spreading to others," officials said. "Reconsider travel if you are unvaccinated and high risk."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts