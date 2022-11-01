For the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 9, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 1,864 total positive cases, including 1,249 students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 2,600 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and teachers are in quarantine due to COVID-19, district officials announced Monday.

CMS updated its COVID-19 dashboard, and for the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 9, the district saw over 1,800 positive cases. CMS reported that 1,249 students and 615 staff members tested positive for the virus.

CMS reported two clusters in the district: Five cases at Palisades Park Elementary, and 10 cases at Garinger High School. South Mecklenburg High School has the most student positives in the district with 51, followed by Rocky River High School (47) and Mallard Creek High School (36).

East Mecklenburg High School has the most quarantines in the district, including 107 students. East Meck has 33 total positives, 32 of which are students.

CMS currently requires students and staff members to wear masks while indoors. As of Sept. 20, staff members are asked to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status. Unvaccinated staff members are subject to regular testing.