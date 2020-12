The Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed until further notice after someone who works there tested positive for the virus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed until further notice after an employee came down with COVID-19.

The court's closure was announced Monday. There's no word on when it will reopen.

Officials haven't released the identity of the employee or details about the case.

While the court is closed, the clerk's office will be disinfected and the court staff, including judges, will be tested.