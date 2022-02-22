Chesapeake Health Department sees low turnout at one of its COVID-19 clinics

A Chesapeake health official said the clinic at Dominion Commons is seeing fewer people as COVID-19 cases go down.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With COVID-19 cases and demand for vaccines going down, the Chesapeake Health Department is planning to close an off-site testing and vaccination clinic in April.

Dominion Commons is where Chesapeake health officials set up a clinic for people to get tested for COVID-19 or get a vaccine shot. But on Tuesday, there were empty seats and no line to get vaccinated.

Chesapeake Public Health Emergency Manager Jerry Tucker said fewer people have come to get a shot or test recently.

“It’s nothing like the numbers last summer when we’re seeing 3,000 vaccinations in a day out of our Sears location and then here, we were averaging about 1,000 a day. Now it's anywhere from four to 10," said Tucker.

Tucker said the decrease could have to do with people having more options of places to go. The decline of COVID-19 case numbers may be another factor.

Tucker said the clinic should be closed down in a little more than a month.

“So we’re gonna be here until at least April 1 unless something major happens and we’re going to reassess. If the numbers stay the way they are now, we’re probably going to move out of this site and do all of our COVID response operations solely out of the health department," said Tucker.

The Chesapeake Health Department also partnered with the Buffalo Family and Friends community organization to have an all-around health event. It will feature free blood pressure checks and healthy snacks and recipes.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will also be available.