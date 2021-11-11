Chesapeake girl feeling better one year after contracting rare COVID symptom

Madison Perry contracted a rare condition from COVID-19 in September 2020. One year later, doctors are still tracking her health to find any side effects.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Health leaders with the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters say they are seeing more patients with COVID-19 develop a rare condition called "Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome."

It's a side effect of the virus seen in children, which can cause stomach pain, skin rashes, dizziness, and more.

"We've actually seen a large increase in MIS-C during this last surge," said Dr. Laura Sass with CHKD. "We've had almost 60 kids admitted to CHKD since the beginning of the pandemic who have been treated for MIS-C."

Sass says each patient with this symptom was unvaccinated when they were diagnosed. This is the same problem 12-year-old Madison Perry from Chesapeake experienced in September of 2020 after she got COVID-19.

"Every time I ran, my heart was beating heavy, and my chest was hurting," said Madi in a Zoom call. "I was really scared and thought I was never going to play softball again."

Now a year later, Perry says she is feeling better. Haley is able to run without her chest hurting and she even joined the middle school softball team. However, her mom, Haley Robinson, says they are still monitoring the long-term effects on her daughter's health.

"She had a rough year," Robinson exhaled. "I feel like we're still being a little bit affected just from doctor's appointments and lab work."

Robinson says because there's little data available right now regarding the vaccine and children who suffered from MIS-C, she is waiting to get her daughter vaccinated.

"As of right now, she has not gotten it and because of MIS-C, we don't know what to do," said Robinson. "We're not against the vaccine. Her friends have the vaccine and I have it, but we just don't have all the information."

Dr. Sass coincided with Robinson, saying there isn't a clear-cut answer yet for how the vaccine plays a role for children who already suffered from COVID-19 and MIS-C, but she wants parents to educate themselves on the condition.

"It should be safe, but it's understandable as to why parents are concerned, but that's when you have that conversation with your pediatrician," said Sass.

Sass says the vaccine is still the best way to prevent COVID, which will help prevent the rare symptom.