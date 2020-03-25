Chesapeake Jubilee 2020, Kiwanis Shrimp Feast canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The annual Jubilee will return in 2021 on May 20-23.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The annual Chesapeake Jubilee has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival, scheduled for May 14-17 at Chesapeake City Park, is expected to return in 2021 on May 20-23, according to a news release.

The kick-off event Kiwanis Shrimp Feast is also canceled.

The event is following federal, state and local guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said their "top priority is the health and safety of all guests, artists, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff."

Advance purchased tickets automatically will be refunded within 14-21 days. No action is required.