Chesapeake Jubilee 2021 canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

Organizers hope to bring the festival back in 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another local festival has been called off due to COVID-19.

The annual Chesapeake Jubilee has been canceled for the second straight year because of the pandemic.

It's the latest local summer festival cancellation that comes a year into the nationwide outbreak.

The Jubilee was originally supposed to take place from May 20 to May 23 this year at Chesapeake City Park. Officials cited concerns over public health as the reason for canceling.

Event organizers over other festivals in the area have decided to cancel those mass events for similar reasons, like the Patriotic Festival and Something in the Water in Virginia Beach.