Chesapeake, Portsmouth public schools release academic year plans amid COVID-19 shutdown

Chesapeake Public Schools and Portsmouth Public Schools released their revised academic year plans as classrooms remain empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesapeake Public Schools

School officials posted information about its Continuity of Learning Plan online.

The Division of Teaching & Learning has developed a phased approach to ensure students remain engaged with course content during this extended school closure.

Parents can view those plans here

Portsmouth Public Schools

School officials released instructional packets for the month of April. Those will be available on April 1.

Print packets will also be available for families who don't have access to the internet.

Parents can view the plans here.

