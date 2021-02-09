CHKD health experts to discuss COVID-19 myths, facts in virtual town hall meeting

CHKD is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss some of the health concerns families have about COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Sept. 2, 2021.

If you still have unanswered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, now is your chance to get some clarity. A virtual meeting is happening.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters said it will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on September 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to talk about the myths versus the scientific facts on COVID-19.

With all of the misinformation going around about the coronavirus, pediatric health experts like CHKD's Dr. Doug Mitchell and Dr. Laura Sass want to make sure patients and families are accurately informed. That's why they will be speaking at the meeting.

CHKD said it encourages those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 shot.

People who attend will have an opportunity to ask the doctors their specific health-related questions about the vaccine during the meeting.

CHKD said there is no registration required to attend the meeting. Click here to join the virtual conversation on Thursday.

For more information, please visit the CHKD website.