CHKD doctors on 'high alert' for COVID-linked inflammatory syndrome in children

Doctors say the illness can lead to organ problems and, in some cases, can be deadly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials in North Carolina reported the first case of a COVID-19 related illness in children on Thursday.

In northern Virginia, health officials reported the first case earlier this week.

Across the Commonwealth, doctors are on high alert for symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, which is linked to COVID-19.

Dr. Christopher Foley, a pediatrician with the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters said the illness is concerning, especially if a patient doesn’t get care right away.

The inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C, can be deadly. Children with the illness have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Foley said most children aren't showing signs or symptoms of 'pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome' until about three weeks to a month after a COVID-19 infection.

“They’ve reported some deaths around the country for this,” said Foley.

“It can affect the heart. So, it’s really important that if they're having symptoms…trouble staying awake, dizzy, problems with their pulses, these are patients that need to seek care urgently.”

The Centers for Disease Control lists several symptoms of MIS-C, such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and rashes, diarrhea and neck pain. Some cases even cause bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired. The symptoms vary from child to child.

Foley said the illness is similar to Kawasaki disease, but they’re not quite the same. He urges parents to keep an eye out for the symptoms in their children, but said the illness likely won’t be prevalent in the Hampton Roads region.

“It’s going to be one of those things that we probably aren’t going to see a lot of because we haven’t seen a lot of the COVID-19 disease down here. It’s being seen in the places that have seen the most disease: New York, New Orleans, and its being seen in low numbers even in those places,” said Foley.

The CDC finds most children who get the illness will need to be treated in the hospital.