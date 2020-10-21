Christopher Newport University: 'careless' decision-making caused rise in COVID-19 cases

A university spokesman said there were a couple of events about two weeks ago that resulted in an increase in cases.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday morning, there were coronavirus concerns at Christopher Newport University.

CNU's Covid-19 dashboard showed 45 positive, active student cases at that time.

A university spokesman said 45 students are isolated. Some are on campus and some decided to go home.

He said overall, the campus is in good shape; with about 70% of classes meeting in person, attendance is strong, and enrollment and retention metrics look good.

CNU’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Kevin Hughes sent an email to the campus community last week. He said careless decision-making caused this recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

A campus spokesman said there were a couple of events about two weeks ago that sparked the increase in cases.

“When groups of you go to social events, act carelessly, and then are less than forthcoming when asked about others who may be at risk, what exactly do you expect?” Hughes wrote.

Student Madison Carter read that email.

“I was a bit stressed because I like doing things and spending time with friends,” Carter said. “We canceled our trip to prevent a rise in cases, or get sick.”

“There's the people who are taking it seriously and social distancing, but sometimes when you're eating, it's hard to stay apart,” she said.

The university suspended an organization’s status and banned students from campus following recent events. Campus leaders are also restricting off-campus social gatherings to 10 people, at most.

A university spokesman says the case numbers are now coming down. Students hope that trend continues.

“I knew going in we were going to reach a spike at some point and it was a matter of time,” Logan Gill said. “ With college kids and people in general, you're going to have spikes and it was important we took it as a warning.”

Hughes added that most students are being responsible, making the right decisions and abiding by the terms of the social contract. but is asking everyone to pull together so everyone can remain on campus.

You can read the full email below:

Greetings everyone,

Since Friday, we have experienced a noticeable increase in the number of positive cases; you can see as much on our Relaunch dashboard. Fluctuations are expected; after all, COVID-19 is a virus and can spread even when folks take appropriate measures. As an institution though, we look much deeper for what may be influencing swings in positive case reports. The increase we have experienced since Friday is the result of careless decision-making.

If students choose to go to the beach for a weekend away and bounce around different establishments, they risk infection. When that happens, they catch the virus. Multiple students end up in isolation and quarantine.

If students choose to celebrate a milestone by heading to the city and renting a hotel or Air B-n-B, it’s not surprising that half a dozen end up in isolation and the remaining half a dozen are quarantined.

If a student group chooses to have a “gathering” and they’re not sure who, how many, or when people attended, then nearly a dozen testing positive isn’t that astonishing.

When groups of you go to social events, act carelessly, and then are less than forthcoming when asked about others who may be at risk, what exactly do you expect?

To be crystal clear, these examples are real, recent and directly influencing our path forward.

When students make decisions that threaten us all, there are penalties. We won’t prevent you from leaving campus, but when individuals and groups make reckless choices, they’ll answer for their poor decision-making. Stemming from these recent events, we have suspended an organization’s status and banned students from campus. Those students who chose to break quarantine or help cover it up should be prepared to sit in front of their peers and explain why they deserve the privilege of remaining a Captain.

Consequences extend beyond just the students involved. They affect the remainder of you as well; for that I’m truly disappointed. Many of you have advocated for modified guidelines. We heard you and considered your suggestions. However, we will not move forward with the changes that you’ve requested and that we’d like to see happen. Look no further than this past weekend if you want to understand why.

We now must restrict off-campus social gatherings to no more than 10 people. Understand that the number of people permitted is an important factor, but physical distancing, mask wearing, and sanitizing must occur at all times. If you are unwilling or unable to practice these simple behaviors, then don’t get together. If you go and the rules are being broken, then leave.

We are expecting you to not only adhere to the guidelines, but to also do your part in solving the issues we face. Have the tough conversations with your roommates, suitemates, teammates, and friends. Remind them of the impact their decisions have on you. Be respectful of the people who are trying to navigate this pandemic. The folks in scheduling, dining, housing, student affairs, athletics and other offices didn’t sign up for this additional work. They are regularly giving up their nights and weekends so that all of you have the opportunity to experience the best college life possible during a global crisis. Keep that in mind and don’t take it out on them when you or your classmates are the ones making the poor decisions.

If you’re contacted by one of our community tracers or a university official, tell them the truth…all of it. Recognize your personal ability to be part of the solution to the challenges we collectively face.

Most of you are abiding by the terms of the social contract even if it is unpleasant or uncomfortable. Most are also making the right decisions about your free time and your nights and weekends. I thank you, our faculty thanks you and your fellow students thank you. But as the dashboard spells out, “most” isn’t good enough right now. We need everyone to pull together so we can remain on campus.

The changes you’d like to see, and we’d like to make, can happen, but only when there is a clear indication that we are all doing what we should to care for each other. Let’s do better in the future and give all of us the opportunity to take the next step forward.

Kevin Hughes, Ph.D.