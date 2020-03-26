Christopher Newport University staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The CNU Chief of Staff announced that a staff member at the university in Newport News tested positive for coronavirus.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A staff member at Christopher Newport University tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to Chief of Staff Cynthia Perry who confirmed the positive test on Thursday.

Perry says the staff member works in Christopher Newport Hall and the last time the individual was on campus was on March 20.

There is no indication, at this time, that the staff member interacted with any other individual in that building, according to Perry.

The Virginia Department of Health is reaching out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual.