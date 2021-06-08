Norfolk church pushing for more vaccinations in Campostella neighborhood

VDH announced a “significant” rise in Delta variant cases, accounting for an 80% of new cases.

NORFOLK, Va. — At St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ they’re concerned about the spiritual and physical health of their community.

“A minister is very concerned about the well being of the total man," said Bishop Phillip Green Sr.

This week, churchgoers from all across the Commonwealth are participating in Holy Convocation, including at the church in the Campostella neighborhood of Norfolk.

On the other side of the building, the church partnered with the Norfolk Department of Public Health to provide a free vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and up.

That's where we found Shelia Cooper, of Norfolk.

“I said let me go in here and see what this is about," said Cooper. "I went in and got him the Pfizer shot, and I feel pretty good about it.”

She’s here for her 20-year old grandson who has special needs and is a cancer survivor. She’s been on the fence about getting him the shot but she’s more worried about the Delta variant.

“It’s so important because we want to save lives. We’ve lost so many lives. So many lives," said church secretary Cathy Porter, who was vaccinated in March.

Porter said a lot of people in the community and in the church have expressed concerns about the vaccine, and the church wants to encourage them.

The Virginia Department of Health says its seen a “significant” rise in case of the Delta variant in the Commonwealth.

It accounts for 80% of new cases just this week. That’s an increase of 45% since mid-June.

Concerned because of her grandson’s medical history, Cooper said she sought advice and researched.

“I said this new strand is my biggest concern because he will be back in school in September and I need to get him vaccinated,” she said. “It’s very important. This new strand is serious out here, and if I did it for my baby who is 16-years cancer free, then I’d like for you all to do the same thing.”