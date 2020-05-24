Churches reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

What two local Catholic churches are doing to make sure attendees stay safe while attending mass during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many churches in Hampton Roads opened their doors Sunday morning for the very first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church-goer Jacqueline Azoury was very pleased with how mass went this morning at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk.

"It was very well organized. There were spaces between all of the people inside and everyone was wearing a mask," she said.

Sharon Sadr, who ushered at Sacred Heart's morning mass, said everyone kept their distance.

"There was designated seating where singles would sit in a section, then families would sit in another section, along with couples had their own area so it is quite different than it used to be."

At a time when most people are experiencing social isolation and hardship, church for many is considered a safe haven, a place to go to for support.

While many houses of worship initially adapted to the pandemic by holding virtual or drive-thru services, several churches like Sacrament Catholic Church In Norfolk held mass for those that felt comfortable enough venturing out.

"Church was at less than half capacity today. There was a whole check-in procedure for coming into mass. They had to have a mask before being admitted in," Pastor Eric Ayers said.

They also asked church-goers about their health and asked if they had been in contact with anyone diagnosed with the virus or showing symptoms.

In order to attend, both churches asked people to sign up for mass online so that the church could have an idea of how many people to expect.