City of Norfolk to ease COVID-19 requirements June 9

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents will no longer be required to make an appointment to go to City Hall beginning Wednesday.

The City of Norfolk announced Monday that several buildings will be easing their restrictions, as more members of the community get vaccinated.

An appointment will no longer be required when visiting city offices, except the Commissioner of Revenue office. Those office hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are still recommended in order to help facilitate visits and improve customer service.

Also beginning Wednesday, the Department of Utilities customer service lobby, 401 Monticello Ave, will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The City Treasurers office hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Development Services Center will be accepting walk-ins beginning Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, for building and zoning permit review questions only.

For all other permits and plans, you can submit your documents online through the permit portal system here.