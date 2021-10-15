After clinic expansion, Military Circle Mall sees slow increase in people getting booster shots

State leaders expanded the Military Circle Mall vaccination clinic to offer more booster shots to the public.

Slow but steady, that's how Dr. Parham Jaberi describes the Community Vaccination Clinic at Military Circle Mall.

"Like we learned in the summer, you know, when you start a vaccination event, it takes a little while for the community to hear about it," Jaberi said.

The clinic can administer about 1,000 doses a day of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The Virginia Department of Health's Chief Deputy Commissioner, Jaberi, said more than 200 people received a shot the first day of the clinic. By Tuesday, that number jumped to 362.

Jaberi said onsite contractors can adjust the number of daily doses depending on the need.

"Provided the capacity, we'll probably reduce those numbers. I don't think we'll be hitting a thousand at the Military Circle Mall. Again, we wanted to make sure that if the community was interested, we have the supply," he said.

Things could change now that the FDA recommended a Moderna booster and Pfizer is waiting for Emergency Use Authorization to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11.

"I think by having this footprint at the Military Circle Mall, we're ready to jumpstart our vaccination response to other vaccine boosters as well as the pediatric vaccines," he said.